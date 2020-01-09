Overview of Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD

Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Heffernan works at Summit Medical Group in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.