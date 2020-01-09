Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD
Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Heffernan works at
Dr. Heffernan's Office Locations
-
1
Building B34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heffernan?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Heffernan’s for 15 years now. She delivered 2 of my 4 children. She’s always kind and takes time to answer all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Heffernan
About Dr. Kathleen Heffernan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891797957
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heffernan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heffernan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heffernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heffernan works at
Dr. Heffernan has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffernan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffernan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.