Dr. Kathleen Heffron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Heffron, MD
Dr. Kathleen Heffron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Heffron's Office Locations
Broken Arrow Medical Group LLC9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 350, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 293-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Preferred Community Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Heffron as part of a combo surgery. I was exceptionally pleased with the treatment /surgery I have had so far. Dr.Heffron is a very intelligent doctor and was very caring in explaining all of the details of my surgery. Many thanks to Dr. Heffron and staff for all of their courteous care.
About Dr. Kathleen Heffron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295849677
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Center
- La State U Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heffron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heffron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heffron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heffron has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffron.
