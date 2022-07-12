Overview

Dr. Kathleen Heintz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Heintz works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Camden, NJ with other offices in Glassboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.