Overview of Dr. Kathleen Henderson, MD

Dr. Kathleen Henderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Henderson works at Anchor Medical Associates in Lincoln, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.