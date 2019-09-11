See All Plastic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD

Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herbig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D-362, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-4670
  2. 2
    Ut Urogynecology
    1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste A235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 11, 2019
    Had sleeve surgery lost weight, breast were SO big-had bn most of my life-went to dr herbig,she looked at me and said she’d take so much on both breast , explained procddure, was in surgery 5.5 hrs , stayed overnight , saw her next morning MYLIFE was forever changed, no more neck, shiukder and back pain!!! Can go shopping g firnoretty clothes and not be started at! Ppl act crazy but now it’s iver , I healed very well followed her instructions she is to do my tummy tuck as soon as I can afford it, her assistant and office personal are all awesome! My life’s forever changed at 62 yrs old- DR HERBIG and staff are great
    Very Pleased — Sep 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376747824
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

