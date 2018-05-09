Overview

Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Herne works at Sanctuary Medical Aesthetic Center LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.