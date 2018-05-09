Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD
Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Sanctuary Medical Aesthetic Center LLC4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 100C, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 886-0970
Integrated Dermatology Of West Palm Beach1840 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 964-6664
Sanctuary Medical Center3500 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 493-8314
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Dr. Herne has been my dermatologists for years. I am a stage 4 melanoma survivor who sought her out for her Mohs experience. I continue to see her because of her ability to make me feel at ease during biopsies & her friendly bed side manner. She is amazing at answering any questions I have. Both my boys see have seen her for skin exams & acne treatment as well since they were teens.
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Dallas
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
