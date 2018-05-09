See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Herne works at Sanctuary Medical Aesthetic Center LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanctuary Medical Aesthetic Center LLC
    4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 100C, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 886-0970
  2. 2
    Integrated Dermatology Of West Palm Beach
    1840 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-6664
  3. 3
    Sanctuary Medical Center
    3500 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 493-8314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2018
    Dr. Herne has been my dermatologists for years. I am a stage 4 melanoma survivor who sought her out for her Mohs experience. I continue to see her because of her ability to make me feel at ease during biopsies & her friendly bed side manner. She is amazing at answering any questions I have. Both my boys see have seen her for skin exams & acne treatment as well since they were teens.
    Melissa Moore — May 09, 2018
    About Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871565648
    Fellowship

    • UCSF Medical Center
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University Of Dallas
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Herne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herne has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

