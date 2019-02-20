Overview of Dr. Kathleen Holleran, MD

Dr. Kathleen Holleran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gibsonia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Holleran works at Pine Richland Medical Associates in Gibsonia, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.