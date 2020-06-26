Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Horan works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horan?
Dr Horan is great. She is very patient in listening to your problems and answering all the questions.
About Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
- 1669414405
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Critical Care Medicine and Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan works at
Dr. Horan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.