Overview of Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD

Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Jones works at KATHLEEN K JONES MD in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.