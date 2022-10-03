Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD
Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Kathleen K Jones MD18092 Wika Rd Ste 120, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-1415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to Find. Made an appointment. The staff was friendly and cared about making me comfortable. Dr. Jones was warm, friendly, and caring. I went over my ear concerns. She examined me. Took care of my ears. Then went above and beyond doing more examinations and testing. I was impressed. Thank you Dr. Jones and Staff for making my visit pleasurable and anxiety free. Five Stars Would recommend to everyone that is in need of E N & T concerns.
About Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.