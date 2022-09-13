Dr. Judge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Dr. Judge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice700 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 481-2620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judge?
I have been seeing Dr. Kathleen Judge for over 15. My skin is light. Even though I do my best to protect my skin when I am out in the sun, I tend to have skin cancer. Dr. Judge sees me on a quarterly basis to ensure that my skin is free from cancer. Even during covid, when some dermatologists where not seeing patients, Dr Judge deemed it necessary to see hers. If in fact she sees any condition that warrants further inspection, she does a biopsy. Her staff is top notch and always takes time to explain any questions. My entire family sees Dr. Judge. I would recommend her and her practice in a heart beat.
About Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225146202
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC
- LSU MC
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judge works at
Dr. Judge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Judge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.