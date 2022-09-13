See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (104)
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.

Dr. Judge works at Capital Women's Care in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    700 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 481-2620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hives
Varicose Eczema
Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Skin Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Boil
Burn Injuries
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Varicose Veins
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Kathleen Judge for over 15. My skin is light. Even though I do my best to protect my skin when I am out in the sun, I tend to have skin cancer. Dr. Judge sees me on a quarterly basis to ensure that my skin is free from cancer. Even during covid, when some dermatologists where not seeing patients, Dr Judge deemed it necessary to see hers. If in fact she sees any condition that warrants further inspection, she does a biopsy. Her staff is top notch and always takes time to explain any questions. My entire family sees Dr. Judge. I would recommend her and her practice in a heart beat.
    Harrison Ediinger — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225146202
    Education & Certifications

    LSU MC
    LSU MC
    LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Judge works at Capital Women's Care in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Judge’s profile.

    Dr. Judge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Judge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

