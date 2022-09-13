Overview

Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.



Dr. Judge works at Capital Women's Care in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.