Overview of Dr. Kathleen Keating, DO

Dr. Kathleen Keating, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Keating works at St. Luke's Clinic - The Woman's Clinic in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.