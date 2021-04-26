Dr. Kathleen Kelly Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kelly Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kelly Gallagher, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kelly Gallagher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Gallagher for PRIT performed in conjunction with functional septoplasty and nasal valve reconstruction with Dr. Krista Olson. She and her staff were very considerate when listening to my concerns and questions. Everyone was very helpful. The surgery went really well and I was back to full functionality a bit faster than expected. I wish I had done the surgery a long time ago. I could not recommend Dr. Gallagher more highly.
About Dr. Kathleen Kelly Gallagher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Baylor Coll of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
