Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
Mission Hope Oncology - Santa Maria1325 E Church St Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mission Hope Oncology - Arroyo Grande850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 310, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kennedy is the best! So nice to have a Dr that is actually concerned about her patients.
About Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528080967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
