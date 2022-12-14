Dr. Kathleen Kilbride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilbride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kilbride, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kilbride, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kilbride, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kilbride works at
Dr. Kilbride's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Florida LLC2818 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 286-0033
- 2 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (813) 872-8551
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilbride?
Dr. Kilbride was my OB-GYM 32 years ago. I’m still grateful for the care she gave while I was in her care. She delivered my first born (son) and I’ve held every other OB-GYN up to her standards. She was gentle and kind. Although I left the Tampa area shortly after my son was born, I fondly remember and speak of her graceful demeanor still to this day. #ForeverGrateful
About Dr. Kathleen Kilbride, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124014204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilbride has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilbride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilbride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilbride works at
Dr. Kilbride has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilbride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilbride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilbride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilbride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilbride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.