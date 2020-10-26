Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Ko, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Ko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
Dayal Family Medicine PA3032 Marina Bay Dr Ste 200, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 604-6534
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ko is incredible! I started seeing her a few years ago and my entire family switched our care to her. She LISTENS and is VERY through! She is also very personable and always concerned. My entire family loves her!
About Dr. Kathleen Ko, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649242330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
