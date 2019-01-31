Dr. Kathleen Kohls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kohls, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kohls, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kohls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice and attentive
About Dr. Kathleen Kohls, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
