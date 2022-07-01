Overview

Dr. Kathleen Kornafel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Kornafel works at Dr. Kathleen L Kornafel, MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.