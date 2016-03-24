See All Neurologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD

Neurology
2.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD

Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Kujawa works at Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital in Maywood, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinsonism and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kujawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-6006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alexian Bros Neurosciences Institute
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3630
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Presence Medical Group
    2614 Patriot Blvd # A, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 729-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 24, 2016
    I have Parkinson and DR Kujawa has help me and my wife to under stand my tremors and how to treat them
    patrick J Kenny in Manhattan, IL — Mar 24, 2016
    About Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Afrikaans
    • 1770510422
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    • University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
    • Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
