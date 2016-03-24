Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-6006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alexian Bros Neurosciences Institute800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Presence Medical Group2614 Patriot Blvd # A, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 729-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
I have Parkinson and DR Kujawa has help me and my wife to under stand my tremors and how to treat them
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1770510422
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Kujawa works at
