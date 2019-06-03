See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD

Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Kuo-Starr works at STREETERVILLE PEDIATRICS in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuo-Starr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Streeterville Pediatrics Sc
    233 E Erie St Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 280-1480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Both of my children now teenagers, have seen Dr. Starr since birth. A truly loving and caring Doctor.
    Philip De Bates — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184670416
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuo-Starr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo-Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo-Starr works at STREETERVILLE PEDIATRICS in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kuo-Starr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo-Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo-Starr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo-Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo-Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

