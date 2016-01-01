Dr. Kathleen Lak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lak, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Lak, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Lak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Surgery - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lak?
About Dr. Kathleen Lak, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1578852620
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lak works at
Dr. Lak has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.