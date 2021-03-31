Dr. Kathleen Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Langer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Langer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bluffdale, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Langer works at
Locations
-
1
South Valley Women's Health Care13825 S Redwood Rd Ste 200, Bluffdale, UT 84065 Directions (385) 360-1068Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langer?
Compassionate, caring and professional.
About Dr. Kathleen Langer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710959416
Education & Certifications
- University UT
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langer works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.