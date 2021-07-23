Overview

Dr. Kathleen Leary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Leary works at Jefferson Primary Care - Chalfont in Chalfont, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.