Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (22)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Leber works at KATHLEEN LEBER MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen Leber MD PA
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 350-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Boil
Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr. Leber is an amazing doctor. She has taken care of my parents, me and my children. She is always super thorough with her exams and explanations of our conditions and treatment plans. She can relate to all of us in different ways and always with compassion and humor! We love her- she is the best!
    Mary — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285603365
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

