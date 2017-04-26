Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemaitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD
Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Lemaitre works at
Dr. Lemaitre's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Medical Group Newton Primary Care29 Crafts St Ste 400, Newton, MA 02458 Directions (617) 630-0001
-
2
SMG Waltham Medical Group-OB/GYN6 Lexington St Fl 3, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (781) 893-2224
-
3
SMG Weston OB/GYN134 South Ave, Weston, MA 02493 Directions (781) 893-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LeMaitre is wonderful. She is kind, cares about her patients and their children, and always makes sure you are comfortable with any medical decisions. She took wonderful care of me during three pregnancies. My first pregnancy had a minor complication at the end and she made sure I was comfortable with all decisions. While she was never able to deliver any of my children, her husband delivered my third child and he was fantastic as well! I would recommend her to anyone, she is fantastic!!
About Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407837248
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Sch Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
