See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newton, MA
Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD

Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Lemaitre works at Steward Medical Group Newton Primary Care in Newton, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Weston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
4.4 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
4.9 (99)
View Profile

Dr. Lemaitre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Medical Group Newton Primary Care
    29 Crafts St Ste 400, Newton, MA 02458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 630-0001
  2. 2
    SMG Waltham Medical Group-OB/GYN
    6 Lexington St Fl 3, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 893-2224
  3. 3
    SMG Weston OB/GYN
    134 South Ave, Weston, MA 02493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 893-2224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Syphilis Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lemaitre?

    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. LeMaitre is wonderful. She is kind, cares about her patients and their children, and always makes sure you are comfortable with any medical decisions. She took wonderful care of me during three pregnancies. My first pregnancy had a minor complication at the end and she made sure I was comfortable with all decisions. While she was never able to deliver any of my children, her husband delivered my third child and he was fantastic as well! I would recommend her to anyone, she is fantastic!!
    Trish D. in Waltham, MA — Apr 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lemaitre to family and friends

    Dr. Lemaitre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lemaitre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD.

    About Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407837248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Mass Sch Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemaitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemaitre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemaitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemaitre has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemaitre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemaitre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemaitre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemaitre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemaitre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathleen Lemaitre, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.