Overview of Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD

Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leone works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.