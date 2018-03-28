Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM

Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Lynch works at Eastside Podiatry in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.