Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM
Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
Samuel B. Pearlstein512 Towne Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 637-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch has always been very professional with all office visits and treatments. She explains all treatments thoroughly. The only podiatrist I would go to in the Syracuse area.
About Dr. Kathleen Lynch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134179740
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
