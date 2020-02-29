See All General Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (13)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD

Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Mah works at Keith Y Terada MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mah's Office Locations

    Keith Y Terada MD
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 803, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 536-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 29, 2020
    As a health care professional with 30 years in the industry it was a pleasure working with Dr. Katheen Mah with Queens Hospital during my mastectomy surgery. From my initial contact to follow up visits she always displayed a professional, caring and trusting demeanor that speaks volumes to her practice. She clearly explained various surgery options and outcomes in dealing with this disease. I would highly recommend those considering treatment of breast caner to first seek her counsel.
    Janie M. Haugh, RN — Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467417188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mah has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

