Overview

Dr. Kathleen Maloul, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Maloul works at Swedish Covenant Mdcl Grp in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.