Dr. Kathleen Mantaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mantaro works at Sharon Pediatric Associates in Sharon, CT with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, New Windsor, NY and Fishkill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.