Overview of Dr. Monte Martin, MD

Dr. Monte Martin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Martin works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.