Overview

Dr. Kathleen May, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. May works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.