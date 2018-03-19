See All Allergists & Immunologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kathleen May, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathleen May, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathleen May, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.

Dr. May works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. May?

    Mar 19, 2018
    My visit with Dr May was my first experience with MCG/AU as a patient. If she is the example of the calibre of physicians at this facilities, MCG is now my first choice for medical care. Dr May explained every aspect of my test and demonstrated true concern for my well being. She later followed up with a call to my home to check on me. She is the epitome of excellence in medicine!
    Gregory Maddocks — Mar 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen May, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen May, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. May to family and friends

    Dr. May's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. May

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen May, MD.

    About Dr. Kathleen May, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043260672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nat Jewish Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • E Carolina U
    Residency
    Internship
    • E Carolina U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • UPMC Western Maryland

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. May has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. May works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. May’s profile.

    Dr. May has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.