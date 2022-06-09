Dr. Kathleen McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen McDonald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Thorough. Listens. Cares. Plan of action
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558344077
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Ctr
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Kearney State College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
