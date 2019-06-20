Overview of Dr. Kathleen McDougal, MD

Dr. Kathleen McDougal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. McDougal works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.