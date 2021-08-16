Dr. McGinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen McGinley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen McGinley, DO
Dr. Kathleen McGinley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McGinley works at
Dr. McGinley's Office Locations
Broome Urology at Lourdes169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-7666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cancer Center Duhs20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had large kidney stones that were stuck and unable to pass. I was under the best care throughout the complete process. I felt comfortable and well informed at all times. I will never see anyone else for any issue or check ups. Dr McGinley is never to busy to explain or answer any concerns.
About Dr. Kathleen McGinley, DO
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.