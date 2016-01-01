Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD
Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
- Augusta University Medical Center
- First Health
- Pediatric Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700995834
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. McKie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.