Overview

Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. McKie works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

