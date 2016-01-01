See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD

Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mechler works at Dept of Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mechler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Family Medicine
    1015 Walnut St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-6337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730425935
    Education & Certifications

    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mechler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mechler works at Dept of Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mechler’s profile.

    Dr. Mechler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

