Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD
Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mechler works at
Dr. Mechler's Office Locations
Dept of Family Medicine1015 Walnut St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 503-6337
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mechler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
