Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (45)
Map Pin Small Wellington, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD

Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Minnick works at GenesisCare in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Minnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21st Century Oncology
    10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
  2. 2
    Daniel L. Kapp MD PA
    1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 304, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Breast Care of the Palm Beaches, PA
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-7494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sfm Surgery II LLC
    12160 South Shore Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-7494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 09, 2022
    GREAT !!!!! After 1st. visit I knew I would trust her ,understand her and my family would. I feal that I'm in good hands. And the staff is Also great.
    June Campbell — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609861202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

