Dr. Kathleen Moe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Moe, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Moe, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Moe works at
Locations
-
1
Frederick Dermatology Associates LLC45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 209, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 662-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moe?
My children and I have seen Dr. Moe for years, she is the BEST at finding pre cancerous growths and providing medical care before things get scary. Dr. Moe and her team are always polite, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. She has a great bedside manner and is fantastic with kids as well as adults. Dr. Moe has outstanding credentials, is compassionate and thoughtful. The practice is the best of the best!
About Dr. Kathleen Moe, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003073958
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moe works at
Dr. Moe has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.