Overview

Dr. Kathleen Moline, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Moline works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.