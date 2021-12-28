Overview

Dr. Kathleen Moltz, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Moltz works at Kathleen Moltz, MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.