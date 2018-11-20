Dr. Morno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD
Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Riverside, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Morno works at
Dr. Morno's Office Locations
Marcos A Lopez MD9005 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL 60546 Directions (708) 442-8010
- 2 1431 N Western Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 394-0400
Ritacca Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center230 Center Dr, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-8815
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am satisfied with the treatment that Dr. Morno has done to my big pores on my face. She did such a great job! Dr.Morno is smart and honest. Based on our communication, she has a strong work-ethic. It is always so happy to meet her medical team, such as Joy and Sara. Both of them are so thoughtful, sweet, and patient!
About Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1942247770
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- MacNeal Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morno works at
Dr. Morno speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.