Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Westshore Dermatology Inc.1991 Crocker Rd Ste 310, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-9114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr. Mulligan today. Their office fit him in quickly and we were very grateful for that! The doctor is friendly and knowledgeable. I'm so happy we found her. She explains everything in detail and takes her time with you. The wait was a bit long but she was well worth it! We are retired so time was no big deal for us but another patient was in a hurry as she was on her lunch hour. Take off a half day to see her, you will not be disappointed, trust me.
About Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulligan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulligan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulligan speaks Hungarian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulligan.
