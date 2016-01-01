Overview of Dr. Kathleen Mundy, MD

Dr. Kathleen Mundy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Mundy works at Houston Methodist Obstetrics And Gynecology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.