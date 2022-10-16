Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Murphy, MD
Dr. Kathleen Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and University Hospital.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway865 Stone St, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 381-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I had IC back in the 90's. Had a series of DMSO treatments and never had a problem again.
About Dr. Kathleen Murphy, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710956982
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
