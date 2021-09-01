Dr. Nemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Nemer, MD
Dr. Kathleen Nemer, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
United Skin Specialists1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 101, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-3839
Skin Care Center of Southern Il LLC4107 S Water Tower Pl, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (618) 244-0031
- 3 4573 Benes Ave, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (618) 244-0031
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Fantastic, I would highly recommend Dr. Nemer for your surgery. Everything healed up like she said and no one can see where the surgery was done as no scars are visible. Very professional and spends the time telling you what is being done.
About Dr. Kathleen Nemer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Nemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemer.
