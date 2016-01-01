See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kathleen O'Leary, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen O'Leary, MD

Dr. Kathleen O'Leary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.

Dr. O'Leary works at Institute for Reproductive Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Leary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Reproductive Health
    3805 Edwards Rd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-5550
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
  3. 3
    Midwest Fertility Specialists
    2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 220, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 490-3456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kathleen O'Leary, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164497673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

