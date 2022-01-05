Overview

Dr. Kathleen Osten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Osten works at Associates In Family Medicine in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.