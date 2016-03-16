Overview

Dr. Kathleen Prendergast, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Prendergast works at UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at UM BWMC in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.