Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
New Milford Hospital23 Poplar St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-3762
Lori J. Ferguson, LCSW, LLC36 Mill Plain Rd Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (475) 289-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We loved Dr. Rivera - she worked with my son who had ADHD and anxiety - she gave his suggestions on how to handle himself in school when he felt anxious - was so kind and understanding- Loved her - best around
About Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821281619
Education & Certifications
- Yale University, Psychiatry and The Law
- U Conn Health Ctr
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
