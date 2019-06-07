See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New Milford, CT
Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Rivera works at New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Milford Hospital
    23 Poplar St, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-3762
  2. 2
    Lori J. Ferguson, LCSW, LLC
    36 Mill Plain Rd Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 289-2202

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 07, 2019
    We loved Dr. Rivera - she worked with my son who had ADHD and anxiety - she gave his suggestions on how to handle himself in school when he felt anxious - was so kind and understanding- Loved her - best around
    Mother of 3 in Carmel — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University, Psychiatry and The Law
    • U Conn Health Ctr
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
