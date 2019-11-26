Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robischon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD
Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their residency with Genesee Hospital
Highlands Womens Health990 South Ave Ste 103, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 232-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
Kathleen Robischon is a wonderful, kind, and compassionate doctor. I have been a patient of hers for 14 years and counting. Love you Kathy!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Genesee Hospital
